Helen Kroll, 94, Royalton

April 14, 1930 - March 20, 2025

Helen V. Kroll, former resident of Royalton, MN passed away Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the age of 94 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, March 27 at 11:00 at St. Otto’s Chapel in Little Falls with Father Laurn Virnig officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30am to the hour of Mass at the same location. Women from Holy Trinity Catholic Church will lead in praying the Rosary at 9:15am. Burial will be at the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish Cemetery in Royalton.

Helen Veronica was born in Buckman Township on April 14, 1930, to the late Mathias and Catherine (Yubel) Loscheider. She was the ninth of ten children. Her family later moved to a farm in Lastrup. She attended District #36 country school. When she was seventeen, she went to St. Paul and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in the post-operatory department. She loved this work and the city life. It was at the Prom Ballroom in St. Paul where she first danced with the man who would steal her heart and marry her, bringing her back to live with him on a farm just miles from where she was born. They were united in holy matrimony on June 24, 1952 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Joseph and Helen shared 63 years together. They farmed and raised their family in Bellevue Township. She enjoyed gardening, canning, mending, and music. Helen and Joe moved from the farm into the town of Royalton in 1995. They enjoyed traveling together, spending several winters in Mesa, Arizona. In 2005, Helen was called back into "nursing duty" as she diligently took great care of her husband Joe as he had experienced congestive heart failure and had received an experimental LVAD. The combination of that device and her meticulous care would allow them to have an additional eleven years together.

Helen was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Christian Mothers. One of her fondest memories was singing in the church choir there many years ago. She was a master at repurposing and not wasting. She will be remembered for her wise sayings including “the more you have, the more you have to take care of” as was demonstrated through her simple living.

Helen is survived by her son Duane (Linda) of Royalton and daughter Mary Jean of Minneapolis, grandsons Adam, Simon, Isaac, and Kaden; brother Richard (Susan) Loscheider and sister-in-laws Lorene Loscheider, Marcella Zilkowski, Terry White, Irene Ernest, Evelyn Lindquist, and brother-in-law Fidelis Kroll, and nieces and nephews.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph in 2016, her daughter RoseAnn Kroll in 2023, infant daughter in 1965, brothers Pete, Joe, Leo, Herbert, Al, and Nick and sisters Marion Petty and Rose Marie Schmidtbauer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be used toward the organ project at St. Joseph’s church where she and Joe were wed. Arrangements are with Emblom-Brenny Funeral Services in Little Falls, MN.