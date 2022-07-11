Helen Irene DelZoppo, 96, Sauk Rapids

June 26, 1926 - July 7, 2022

Helen Irene DelZoppo, age 96, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids, MN.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Helen was born June 26, 1926 in Ironwood, MI to Emil and Katherine (Vihar) Markovich. She married Claude F. DelZoppo on September 16, 1950 in Hibbing, MN. Helen was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as an operator and customer service representative. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and Telephone Pioneers of America. Helen enjoyed traveling, being in the outdoors, gardening, volunteering and time spent at the lake.

Survivors include a son, David (Jeanne) DelZoppo of St. Cloud, MN; daughters, Claudia (Arlen Anderson) DelZoppo of Bradenton, FL; and Andrea (Mark Coyle) DelZoppo of Aitkin, MN; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren with one due in September.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claude, on August 21, 1985; brother Marco Markovich; and sisters, Margaret Markovich and Kathryn Koprivec.