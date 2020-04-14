Helen E. Schwankl, 86, Waite Park

January 25, 1934 – April 12, 2020

Helen E. Schwankl, age 86, Waite Park, MN, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Sterling Park Health Care Center, Waite Park, MN.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, services were private. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Helen was born January 25, 1934 in Ironton, OH to Fred E. and Mary (Hunley) Holmes. She was employed as a cook and waitress at Fred’s Café, Brigette’s and the Swan Café.

Survivors include sons and daughters, James (Kris Tadych) Schwankl of Sauk Rapids, MN; Severin “Bill” Schwankl Jr of Waite Park, MN; Frederick “Scott” Schwankl of Waite Park, MN; Mark (Vicki) Schwankl of St. Cloud, MN; Bonnie Bloch of Sauk Rapids, MN; and Rhonda Lagergren of St. Cloud, MN; 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Lianne Schwankl, sisters, Freda Holmes and Mildred Davis; brothers William and Phillip Holmes, and an infant brother, James.