Heidi Marie (Kloss) Quinlan, 45, Royalton

February 4, 1976 - December 13, 2021

Heidi Marie (Kloss) Quinlan, 45-year-old resident of Royalton went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 13 after a courageous battle with cancer, diagnosed June of 2018, with her family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 21 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 20 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church in Royalton. Prayer service will be held Monday evening at 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Heidi Marie Quinlan was born on February 4, 1976 in Little Falls, MN to Thomas and Sharon (Selinski) Kloss. She grew up north of Royalton, MN and attended school in Royalton. Heidi graduated with the class of 1994. She attended Rasmussen College in St. Cloud, where she received her degree in Accounting. She worked for the following: the St. Cloud Diocese, St. Francis Convent and Franciscan Sisters and most recently the Royalton Public Schools. Heidi enjoyed playing softball and this is where she met the love of her life, Tommy Quinlan. The couple was united in marriage on May 5, 2007 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN. The couple welcomed their two sons, Michael age 13 and Matthew age 12 into their home. Heidi enjoyed flower gardens, loved drawing and artwork and attending her boys' activities. She especially loved pontoon rides on Pierz Fish Lake with her family and her beloved pets, Cookie and Cheeto, her dogs and Skittles the cat. Heidi treasured her time praying the rosary while enjoying the morning sunrise and a cup of coffee.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Tommy Quinlan; sons, Michael and Matthew Quinlan all of Royalton; parents, Tom and Sharon Kloss of Royalton; siblings, Michelle (Jason) Curtiss of Little Falls, Michael (Sarah) Kloss of Royalton, Sara (Ryan) Wolf of Sauk Rapids; mother-in-law, Linda Quinlan-Grainger of Rice, brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat Quinlan of Minneapolis, Kelly (Tim) Steil of Lino Lakes, Jeff (April) Quinlan of New Brighton, Danny (Sam) Quinlan of Rice; nieces and nephews, Kieran, Adelyn, Taylor, Lexton, Christian, John, Jake, Reid, Paxton and Clayton and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her infant child, Casey; father-in-law, John Quinlan and step father-in-law, Bob Grainger.