Heavy Snow Coming for Southern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Sherburne County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from noon on Friday until 6:00 a.m. on Saturday. Accumulations of three to five inches of snow are possible.

The southern third of Minnesota will be under a Winter Storm Warning. It will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. Friday through 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

Snow accumulations of eight to 12 inches of snow are likely for southern Minnesota.

Snowfall totals have increased for Friday.

National Weather Service

Accumulations of 6 inches or more now look likely across southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

National Weather Service

Snow will begin early Friday for SW Minnesota, reach the Twin Cities by late morning, and Wisconsin by early afternoon.

National Weather Service

Get our free mobile app