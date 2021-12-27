HealthPartners Announces Top Baby Names for 2021

BLOOMINGTON -- HealthPartners has announced the top baby names born at its facilities in 2021.

Each year, HealthPartners birth center teams deliver nearly 10,000 babies in the organization’s nine hospitals and surrounding areas across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Birth center teams found that Nora was the most popular name chosen for girls in 2021, while Henry was the most popular name selected for boys.

Below are the complete 2021 top baby names lists for girls and boys.

Top 2021 girls' names:

Nora

Olivia

Emma

Evelyn

Eleanor

Top 2021 boys' names: