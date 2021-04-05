Health Officials Ask Residents to Complete Community Survey

UNDATED -- Community Health officials are asking you to be on the lookout for a survey that could be coming to your mailbox soon.

Over the next few weeks, 6,500 Central Minnesota Community Health Surveys will be mailed to residents in Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne County. The survey, last conducted in 2016, gives health officials important information they'll use to develop strategies and action plans to create a healthier community.

The survey asks questions about access to health care, nutrition, physical activity, financial stress, tobacco use, drug use, driving behaviors, bullying, and mental health issues.

Health officials are urging everyone who gets a survey to complete it and to mail it back.

Public health departments and area hospitals will use the data to prioritize community health needs, target resources, and monitor trends through their Community Health Improvement Plan known as CHIP.

The survey remains anonymous and is strictly confidential.