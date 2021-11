ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste Division is assisting farmers to get rid of their fluorescent bulbs.

They will be picking up the spent bulbs by appointment from now until April.

There is a 100-bulb minimum requirement.

You can call them at 320-257-8605 or email HHWSW@co.stearns.mn.us.

