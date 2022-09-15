‘Havana Nights’ the Theme for St. Cloud YMCA Promenade

&#8216;Havana Nights&#8217; the Theme for St. Cloud YMCA Promenade

Photo by Dorothea OLDANI on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD -- You're encouraged to dig out your colorful outfits for a fundraiser next week.

The 19th annual Promenade fundraiser for the St. Cloud Area YMCA is Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Regency Event Center downtown. The theme this year is Havana Nights.

Spokeswoman Diane Hageman says the money raised will help run the programs they offer at the Y.

This year we're going to have 2,700 kids who come through swimming lessons.  One-thousand kids are doing youth sports.  About one in 10 of our members receive some assistance to have the membership or program fees here.

The Promenade is a wine and beer tasting event. Food samples and live music will also be a part of the evening's events.

Hageman says 350 to 400 people are expected to attend.

