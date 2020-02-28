Harvey G. Mayers, 82, Freeport

April 9, 1937 – February 14, 2020

Harvey G. Mayers, age 82 of Freeport, passed away February 14, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Father Daniel Walz officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. at the church. Burial in the parish cemetery.

Harvey, the oldest child of George and Alvina (Poepping) Mayers, was born on the family farm in Oak Township, Minnesota on April 9, 1937. He resided there most of his life and later lived south of Freeport where he passed away as a result of a fire in his farmhouse.

Harvey loved crop farming and spent many seasons doing similar work for neighbors and relatives. It was important for him to pray the rosary daily, especially saying it at 6 p.m. with KASM radio. He enjoyed being with people. It gave him pleasure that he was credited for matchmaking. His hobbies included attending auctions, and owning and breeding Belgian horses. For a good laugh, he would watch his favorite TV shows starring Dean Martin, Jackie Gleason, Johnny Carson and Jack Benny.

Harvey served in the Army National Guard for six years with an honorable discharge in 1966. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church his entire life. Harvey was a member of the Pelican Peak 4-H Club, St. Joseph’s Men’s Society, and a veteran of the St. Cloud VA.

Surviving family members are siblings, Arne (Diana) of North St. Paul, Hilary (Doris) of Fridley, Vi Geislinger of Litchfield, Vali (Ron) Flint of Richmond, Lill (Jim) Wawra of Corcoran, Leona Wieland of Sartell, Ange OSF of San Rafael, Mexico, Fran (Michael) Fischer of Blaine, Ernie (Jean Schlosser) of Corcoran, and Morrie (Char) of Freeport. Thirty nieces and nephews, 69 grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, including his Godchildren, Lisa Schloegl and Darian “Harv” Geislinger.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alvina; brother, Melvin; and brothers-in-law, Lawrence Geislinger, George Wieland and Dave Bolling.

The family of Harvey would like to thank the many people and organizations for the love and support shown to us during the loss of our loved one, including the neighbors who saw the fire and called 911; the Freeport, Melrose and Albany Fire departments; the State Fire Marshal; and Sheriff's Department. A special thank you to Fr. Dan Walz for coming to do a prayer and blessing after Harvey was removed from the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to the Freeport, Melrose and Albany Fire Departments.