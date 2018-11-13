Harold J. Sorensen, 88, Sauk Rapids

February 4, 1930 – November 14, 2018

Harold Jess Sorensen, age 88, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Rev. Paul Dare will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Harold was born February 4, 1930 in St. Cloud, MN to Fred J. and Mathilda C. (Dahlmeier) Sorensen. He married Virginia May Markgraf on June 13, 1953 in Grand Rapids, MN. Harold served in the United States Army. He was employed by Northern States Power Company for over 35 years retiring in 1987. Harold was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. He was an avid woodworker.

Survivors include sons Craig (Sharon) Sorensen of Anoka, MN; Kevin (Nancy) Sorensen of St. Louis Park, MN; brother LeRoy Sorensen of Buffalo, MN; two granddaughters Emily Sorensen and Rebekah (Karl) Berg; and four great grandchildren, Asa, Calvin, Lydia and Everett Berg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Virginia on March 26, 2018, and brothers Richard, Victor and Eugene Sorensen.