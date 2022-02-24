Harlan Dwayne Childers, 90, St. Cloud

March 30, 1931 – February 19, 2022

Harlan D. Childers, age 90, of St. Cloud, MN., died Saturday, February 19, 2022 at SummerWood Presbyterian Home in Plymouth, MN., where he had resided for the past year and a half.

A graveside funeral will take place in May (date to be determined) at Cloverleaf Cemetery in Willmar, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Harlan was born in Kerkhoven, MN. and raised in Willmar, MN. After high school he joined the National Guard and served in the Army until 1952. During that time, he married Faye Latterell who was his wife for 67 years, until she passed in 2016. Early on Harlan worked for the railroad in Willmar then moved to St. Cloud where enjoyed a career selling insurance. He and Faye raised four children in St. Cloud and lived very full and active lives. For a period of time Harlan served as President of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Commander of the American Legion and he cooked lutefisk for the annual Syttende Mai Dinner at Bethlehem. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, golfing, traveling, bridge, and being with family and friends. He was well known for his great grilling skills, storytelling, and entertaining with Mom. Harlan’s favorite place in all the world was Palm Desert, CA where he and Faye wintered for nearly 25 years. “Har”, as he was affectionately known, will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his brother; Maury (Kathy) of California, son; Dan (Sue) of Prescott, AZ, daughters; Deb (Gary) of Spirit Lake, IA, Marsha (Rob) of Plymouth, MN, Mary Beth (Tom) of Woodbury, MN, nine grandchildren; Angie, Stephanie, Erin, Chris, Andrea, Shannon, Jillian, Megan and Grace, and nine great grandchildren; Miles, Sebastian, Ella, Hudson, Anna, Davis, Henry, Baylor, and Sage.