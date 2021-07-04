Happy 4th of July, What’s Open and What’s Closed Today & Tomorrow
Today is the Fourth of July, and America is celebrating its 245th birthday. Parades, fireworks, picnics, and more. Here's what stores are open today and tomorrow.
Being that the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year, many businesses and government offices observe tomorrow, Monday as the official federal holiday.
Individual stores can always change things up, but here's what it looks like as far as our overworked and underpaid 98.1 research staff can tell.
Open Today & Monday:
Honestly, most retail locations are open both today and tomorrow, but here are a few that we're pretty sure of...
- Aldi
- Best Buy
- Cashwise
- Coborn's
- CVS (Pharmacy closed today.)
- Fleet Farm
- Home Depot
- Lunds & Byerlys
- Menard's
- Sam's Club
- Target
- Walgreen's (Pharmacy closed today.)
- Walmart
- Westside Liquors
Need to get even more shopping in this weekend, the Crossroads Center Mall is open today and tomorrow from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.
Monday, July 5th is a U.S. Postal Service holiday, so don't expect mail. The same goes for most city, county, state, and federal government offices. As far as banks go, most will also be closed on Monday.
As far as medical care goes, most clinics will be closed today as they are on most Sundays, but if you need attention hospitals will be operating fully as will be most urgent care facilities. On Monday, many clinics will reopen too. As always, if you need emergency care at any time, dial 9-1-1 immediately.
If you run into car trouble, most towing companies and AAA will be able to lend a hand.
Plumbing, air conditioning, and electrical problems can also be taken care of through many 24/7 service providers, but expect to pay more if it's something that needs to be taken care of right away.