Happening Tonight! VFW Burger Feed!

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - The Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 Auxiliary's burger night is the last Wednesday of every month.

January 31st serving from 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm

Burgers with chips and all the fixings: $4.00

Double Burger: $6.00

Plus, a meat raffle will benefit the Sauk Rapids-Rice Soccer program.

Meat Raffle: 5:00 pm.

