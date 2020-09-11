ST. JOSEPH – St. Joseph’s former Community Development Director Therese Haffner has been chosen to be its new City Administrator.

The St. Joseph City Council officially selected Haffner on Sept. 1 from a pool of 16 applicants and four finalists.

Haffner became St. Joseph’s Community Development Director in 2016. Prior to that, she worked in planning for the cities of Becker and Sartell.

Haffner says she’s excited about the new role and grateful for the opportunity.

“I look forward to continuing my work building on community assets and goals and working with residents, businesses and the talented team of employees at the city,” she said.

Haffner was appointed interim City Administrator in July following the resignation of Kris Ambuehl. After about a year in the role, Ambuehl announced his decision to become director of client development with Bollig Engineering, based in Willmar.