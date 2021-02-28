GRRL Kicking Off March with “Locally Growin'” Campaign

UNDATED -- Great River Regional Library is gearing up for their annual spring fundraiser. The “Locally Growin’” campaign kicks off Monday and runs through March 31st.

Each of the 32 branches has selected an item for the wishlist to meet the needs of their community and set a fundraising goal. Donors can then pick a specific branch or wishlist item to help fund.

Some of this year’s wishlist items include large print kids’ books, newcomer book bags for kids, and Try-It-Yourself kits.

The campaign raised more than $20,000 in 2019 and was cut short due to COVID-19 in 2020. To see the full wishlist or make a donation, visit the link below:

