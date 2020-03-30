Grinding Gears Call In At 11:40 Am Today

GRINDING GEARS EVERY MONDAY WITH GEORGE REINL

Many of you are finding new ways to keep yourselves busy over these next few weeks. If you are into fixer uppers, today is your lucky day. Call in and speak to auto repair professional George Reinl from St. Cloud Quick Lube & Detail Center for tips on how to get the answers to the repair questions that have you baffled.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

SEND US YOUR QUESTIONS NOW

You can email us your questions today before 11:40 am to Kelly.Cordes@townsquaremedia.com or Kelly@wjon.com. You can also call in to our studio: 320.252.5852 from 11:40 to Noon today.