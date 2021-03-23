Gretchen A. Dickhausen, 79, St. Cloud

May 8, 1941 – March 20, 2021

Gretchen Ann Dickhausen, age 79, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Center.

Funeral services will be Friday 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:00 PM. Following the service visitation will continue until 6:00 PM.

Gretchen was born on May 8, 1941 to John and Gladys (Taylor) Ranger. She married Gerald L. Bartowsheski in 1954 and later to William Dickhausen in 1961.

Gretchen worked many years for Bell Telephone Company, Fingerhut and Val’s Rapid Serv.

Family and friends were very important to her and enjoyed getting together often. You could never leave without getting a big hug. Gretchen enjoyed bingo, fishing, cooking, dancing and playing cards. She also loved watching game shows and the Hallmark channel.

Survivors include former husband William, sons Randy Bartowsheski of St. Cloud, Michael Bartowsheski of St. Cloud, Rick Dickhausen and wife Karla of Gilman, Amy Dickhausen of St. Cloud, Bob Dickhausen and partner Bruce Fleischacker of West St. Paul and Peggy Dickhausen of Minneapolis, 12 grandchildren 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Gerald Bartowsheski, sons Jerry Bartowsheski and Paul Bartowsheski, and sisters June Kronstedt, Glady Groothuis, Donna Yogerst and Betty Kronstedt.