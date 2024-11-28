Gregory “Greg” R. Billig, 67, Swanville

April 18, 1957 - November 24, 2024

attachment-Greg Billig loading...

Gregory “Greg” Billig, age 67, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2024 at his home in Swanville. A Celebration of Life will be at 12:00 p.m., on Monday, December 2, 2024 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Father Ben Kociemba will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Greg was born on April 18, 1957 to Roger and Anne (Zok) Billig in Little Falls. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1975. Greg was united in marriage to the love of his life, Kathryn “Kathy” Chapman on November 1, 1979. As Greg would often recall, lightning struck the moment he met Kathy. It was love at first sight. Together, they lived their lives in Swanville where they built their beautiful home in the woods. It is there where he and Kathy pursued their passion for gardening, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, biking, hunting, and photography. As much as they loved their home, they were always planning or taking a trip to explore the world.

Greg was the ultimate outdoorsman, hunting especially with his dogs was his joy. He jumped at the opportunity to introduce young people to the sport or share his knowledge. His energy was boundless. Greg worked many years doing construction. He was a talented carpenter who enjoyed being creative – writing, photography, and painting. He particularly loved live music. It would be difficult to imagine there was a greater John Prine fan.

Greg is survived by his siblings, Douglas of Freemont, NE, Michael (Robbie) of Crockett, TX, John (Eu Han Lee) of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Denise (Lloyd) Kressin of Glencoe, Patrick (Kimberly Hobert) of Roseville, Mary (David) Van Thomme of Faribault, Daniel (Cheryl) of Maplewood, Rebecca of St. Cloud, Jay of Austin, TX, Ryan (Sarah Murphy) of Minneapolis, Eric of Austin, TX, and Noah (Staci Petrich) of Cairo, Egypt; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his spouse, Kathy.

The family would like to thank Michelle Miller and Tom DeFrance for their friendship and care for Greg throughout the years.