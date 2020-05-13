Greatest Twins Team Bracket Round Two: 1991 vs 1969 [POLL]

Which is the greatest Twins team of all time? We are asking baseball fans in Central Minnesota to answer that question with a series of polls.

The #1 1991 Twins (97.8% of the vote) decimated the 2006 Twins (2.2%) by a large margin in the opening round, while the #5 1969 Twins (55.9%) upset the #4 2002 Twins (44.1%).

The #5 seed 1969 Twins boast a starting rotation of Jim Perry (20-6, 2.82), Dave Boswell (20-12, 3.23) and Jim Kaat (14-13, 3.49) and a lineup with Rod Carew (.332/8/56), Harmon Killebrew (.276/49/140) and Tony Oliva (.309/24/101).

Our top seed, the 1991 Twins, went from worst to first to win the franchise's second World Series title in five seasons. The rotation features Jack Morris (18-12, 3.43), Scott Erickson (20-8, 3.18) and Kevin Tapani (16-9, 2.99), while the lineup boasts Kirby Puckett (.319, 15 HR, 89 RBI), Chili Davis (.277/29/93) and Kent Hrbek (.284/20/89).