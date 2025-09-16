WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- GREAT Theatre is ready to kick off another full season of live performances.

This Friday, the curtain goes up on "Elephant & Piggie's We Are in A Play! Junior".

Executive Director Lacey Schirmers says it takes weeks of work to get a show ready for the stage.

We've been working on these shows for the last 12 weeks or so in terms of starting the director concept, the scenic design, and all of that work. So, we're excited to invite audiences as we've been working on these throughout the summer.

Schirmers says this is their annual youth artist project, a 45-minute musical directed and designed by high school students and featuring an all-youth cast.

They are getting an opportunity to work in leadership roles and behind the scenes. They don't usually get that opportunity until they decide to pursue theater in college. So, it's a really awesome opportunity to explore career options in this space.

"Elephant & Piggie's We Are in A Play! Junior" will be performed at the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre in Waite Park through September 28th.

Schirmers says tickets are very limited.

The first GREAT Theatre show at the Paramount Theater this season is "9 to 5," which runs October 17th through November 2nd.