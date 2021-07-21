WAITE PARK -- Live theatre makes its return to central Minnesota this weekend.

GREAT Theatre is kicking off their season with their first ever outdoor production featuring Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Choreographer Allyson Richert says an outdoor production brings a new set of challenges. She says the cast spent many days rehearsing in the parking lot to get use the elements and a larger stage.

When you're inside you know what's going to happen. When you're outdoors, especially in the summer in Minnesota, you never know what will happen. So trying to prepare actors who've never had that experience before can be challenging

This iconic Broadway musical is sure to entertain the entire family, with jaw-dropping transformations, amazing special effects and wonderful music.

Hillary Vermillion is the Music Director for the show. She says after such a quiet year, it was emotional to watch life come back to the stage during the first few days.

I feel like the arts are such a heartbeat for the community. Now that we get to be back in the same place and hearing that sound, was really emotional for all of us because we are used to being in that type of environment all the time.

Tickets for the show are $42 for adults and $28 for students and can be found online.

Showtimes will run Thursday through Saturday starting at 8:00 p.m. at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.