Great River Regional Library Holding September 11th Exhibits

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- Several Great River Regional Library branches will be hosting exhibits in honor of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

The exhibits will have posters and images with details from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

Libraries in Annandale, Kimball, Little Falls, St. Cloud, St. Michael, and Waite Park will have the exhibits in their main areas.

Last week, US troops left Afghanistan ending 20 years of conflict which began with 9/11.

 

