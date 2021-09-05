Great River Regional Library Holding September 11th Exhibits

ST. CLOUD -- Several Great River Regional Library branches will be hosting exhibits in honor of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Get our free mobile app

The exhibits will have posters and images with details from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

Libraries in Annandale, Kimball, Little Falls, St. Cloud, St. Michael, and Waite Park will have the exhibits in their main areas.

Last week, US troops left Afghanistan ending 20 years of conflict which began with 9/11.