Great Pumpkin Train Headed To Duluth This Weekend

Our family, like many others, has a yearly tradition of watching "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." In fact, I could always count on a call or text from Grandma to remind us when it was coming on television in a given year.

My son LOVES "The Great Pumpkin," specifically the scene where Charlie Brown keeps getting rocks in his trick-or-treat bag.

If your family loves The Great Pumpkin as well, you need to head to Duluth this weekend to check out The Great Pumpkin Train, which is in town THIS WEEKEND ONLY from Thursday, October 19th to Sunday, October 22nd.

The event will take place at the Duluth Depot of the North Shore Scenic Railroad. The train will take you to a pumpkin patch, where you can pick your own pumpkin, before being brought back to the Depot.

Journey aboard the annual Great Pumpkin Train to the grassy pumpkin field that only appears once a year, on this very special weekend. Museum admission is included and there is tons of fun inside the Depot too. The Great Pumpkin Train weekend is an annual fall tradition you won’t want to miss, and is sure to create new memories you’ll want to experience each year. When you arrive at the “pumpkin patch” on the train, each ticketed passenger gets to pick out their own pumpkin to take with them. The train ride is about 90 minutes total, and you’ll return to the Duluth Depot where you can stay all day to tour the railroad museum (included and open until 5pm). Helpful tip: Bring a bag to carry pumpkins in – Grocery bags work great.

Tickets for the event start at $30 for everyone ages two and up on Thursday and Sunday and $35 on Friday and Saturday. Domecar seats, which are 'unique upper level' cars, will cost $45 for ALL ages, including infants, due to space limits.

The ticket price includes admission to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum as well.

