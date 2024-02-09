Great News For Kwik Trip Fans North and West Of St. Cloud

WILL KWIK TRIP BE COMING TO LOCATIONS NORTH AND WEST OF ST CLOUD?

There is no denying that the industry of gas stations/convenience stores has improved throughout the state since Kwik Trip came to town. I don't believe I've heard anyone complain about the amazing selection of ready-to-eat meals, fast-grab food items, healthy produce, the cold pop freezer, and the many amazing delicious items they offer like their own brand of ice cream. Yum.

BEN SAYS KWIK TRIP IS COMING

Since we've seen so many pop up around central Minnesota, I reached out to Kwik Trip to see if they have plans on expanding to our neighbors to the north and west of us. Ben Leibl, Public Relations for Kwik Trip responded to my question and had some great news.

Ben Said, "We have plans to put between 7-10 stores in the Fargo and Moorhead market in 2025 and will be filling in the communities you mentioned in Alexandria and Brainerd imminently. We are excited for continued growth and to bring our stores to new markets for people to enjoy.”

THE MISSION STATEMENT

Kwik Trip has a mission statement, "To serve our customers and community more effectively than anyone else by treating our customers, co-workers and suppliers as we personally, would like to be treated and to make a difference in someone's life.”

I haven't yet decided what my favorite part of Kwik Trip is; I just know that if I'm driving somewhere, it's the first place I look for if I'm leaving town because I know I can trust it will be a great experience. I know what I can find there; I know the store will be clean, and I trust that the food will be delicious and fresh.

