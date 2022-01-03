COVID CHANGED MY NEW YEARS EVE PLANS

My New Years' Eve plans changed dramatically within a matter of 12 hours. Travis Peterson, (far left in the picture above featuring the band FastTrack.) my duet partner for our performance scheduled at Long Siding Station in Princeton, texted me early that morning, letting me know that he was having some Covid symptoms after being exposed to an individual that had tested positive.

Luckily, Travis is on the mend, but this new Omicron variant has a peculiar symptom that hasn't been noted in the past.

THE NEW SYMPTOM NOT TALKED ABOUT BEFORE OMICRON

People are reporting symptoms like vomiting and loss of appetite, nausea, and diarrhea, making it seem a lot like flu symptoms. But that's not the symptom I'm talking about.

It seems that with the Omicron variant, people are complaining about loss of taste or smell this time around, but they are complaining about a symptom we haven't really heard of before. People are complaining of night sweats.

The overall symptoms of any variant at this time include:

Vomiting

Fever

Chills

Difficulty breathing

Body aches

Headaches

Sore throat

Runny Nose

Congestion

Diarrhea

Being extremely tired

New loss of taste

New loss of smell

The symptoms of Covid vary from person to person. Once exposed to someone with Covid, people report symptoms beginning anywhere from between 2 to 14 days after exposure, and depending on the person, the symptoms can range from mild to severe.

SEVERE SYMPTOMS

Sometimes we just don't know if we should test for Covid or not. Is a runny nose enough to worry? Some things to keep in mind are if you are having some severe symptoms like trouble breathing, pressure in your chest, confusion, an inability to stay awake or wake up, and if someone is pale, gray or skin looks to be blue in color, get help immediately.

