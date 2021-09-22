Great Fall Destinations to Explore in Minnesota

Minnesota can be beautiful in Autumn with fall colors and traveling could be a good idea to better experience this. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She says fall colors are popping in northern Minnesota and moving south quickly. Hayes suggests making a trip before the end of the month to Northwestern Minnesota to the Lake Bronson State Park in Lake Bronson, Minnesota. Other top spots include the Old Mill Star Park in Marshall County. Hayes says "Colors are winding their way through Lake of the Woods, down to Bemidji, Park Rapids and the Mississippi Headwaters region soon." Hayes says "It’s also a good time to think about a road trip around Otter Tail County and the Otter Trail Scenic Byway and more than 20 charming communities along the way with impressive views at Maplewood State Park."

Get our free mobile app

Hayes says Northeast Minnesota is a great place to visit this time of year as well. She says Autumn is popping on the North Shore All-American Drive from Duluth to Grand Portage. Other spots to visit include Voyageurs National Park, Lake Vermilion and the Iron Range. Hayes says "After a long day of leaf peeping, the region is known for its stellar night skies – so much that Voyageurs National Park was certified as an International Dark Sky Park and Boundary Waters as an International Dark Sky."

Minnesota has two designated highways the North Shore All American Drive and the Great River Road. Both can be beautiful this time of year and both exist in Northern Minnesota.

Learn more about fall colors at exploreminnesota.com/fallcolor just visit exploreminnesota.com. Listen to my conversation with Alyssa below.