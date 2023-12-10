Great Deals For Your Holiday Meal Monday Only In St. Cloud
DELICIOUS FOOD FOR LESS AWAITS!
The holidays can be an especially financially difficult time for many of us. If you are in charge of the holiday meal, I've got a great way for you to save up to 40% on that delicious holiday dinner you'll be preparing.
Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service, the longer the great deals will keep coming.
DECEMBER HOLIDAY PACK $35
Ham - 7 to 11 lbs
LOCAL Chicken Drumsticks - 1.25 lbs
Ground Beef 80/20 - 1 lb
Pork Breakfast Sausage - 1 lb
Turkey Polska Sausage - 12 oz
LOCAL ORGANIC Corn - 10 oz
Dutch Apple Pie - 8 inch
NOVEMBER HOLIDAY PACKS ARE STILL AVAILABLE WHILE THEY LAST $35
LOCAL Ferndale Turkey - 10 to 12 lbs
Arctic Spray Pollock Fillets 1 lb
Italian Mild Sausage 19 oz
Hillshire Farm Lil Smokies - 28 oz
LOCAL Sno Pac Organic Green Beans - 10 oz
Pumpkin Pie 8-inch
December Menu includes the following packs and you can buy more than one.
MINI MEAT PACK C $11
Bourbon BBQ Chicken Bites 1.5 lbs
B/S Chicken Thighs - 1 lb
Local Ground Turkey 1 lb
Jumbo Beef Franks - 15 oz
MEGA MEAT PACK W $25
Meatloaf - 2.5 lbs
Chicken Breasts - 1.3 lbs
Pork Chops - 2 lbs
Bacon - 1 lb
Ground Pork - 1 lb
Tuscan Chicken Sausage - 10 oz
PRODUCE PACK $10
Potatoes - 5 lb
Yellow Onions - 2 lb
Apples - 4 ct
Oranges - 4 ct
Pears - 2 ct
Carrots - 1 lb
LOCATION
Fare For All is heading to St. Cloud on Monday, December 11th from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The event will take place at:
Salem Lutheran Church
90 Riverside Drive SE
St. Cloud, MN 56304
HOW IT WORKS
It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to St. Cloud, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff
Quiz: Do you know your state insect?
Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Gallery Credit: Stacker