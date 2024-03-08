Grants Available for Minnesota Meat – Poultry Producers

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Meat and poultry producers have some help in training and keeping staff.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture encourages meat and poultry processors to apply for the Meat Processing Train and Retain Grant. The grant will award one-time funding to small or medium-sized processors to help in hiring or training new employees by developing incentives like tuition reimbursement, sign-on and retention bonuses, and childcare stipends.

Partner organizations, like community development financial institutions, federally recognized economic development districts, and community development corporations are eligible to apply for the grants as well.

Officials estimate awarding up to $544,000 in Train and Retain Grants. The grants will range between $10,000 and $250,000 and the projects must be completed by June 30th, 2026.

Officials say the grant program prioritizes partner organizations working with Minnesota State Colleges and Universities or whose efforts would target meat and poultry processors owned by or serving historically underserved communities.

Applications are due by April 25th. Click here for the MDS application page.

