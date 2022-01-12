Grant to Help St. Joseph Start Redeveloping Old Gas Station Site

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph is getting a state grant to help redevelop the site of an abandoned gas station.

The Minnesota Department of Economic Development says they have awarded the St. Joseph Economic Development Authority nearly $19,000 for environmental investigation of the property at 13 2nd Avenue Northwest.

St. Joseph Community Development Director Nate Keller says the condition of the roughly 2,100 square foot building is deteriorating. He says the site has been a high redevelopment priority of the city for a while.

Get our free mobile app

The end goal is to redevelop the site into a restaurant space.

Matching funds must be provided by the city EDA and the developer.