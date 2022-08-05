Graniteman Triathlon in Big Lake on Saturday

BIG LAKE -- Athletes competing in the Graniteman Triathlon will be in Big Lake this weekend. The event takes place in Lakeside Park.

It's the last race in the Graniteman Triathlon series which began in June in Buffalo.

There are two different distances with the short course covering a one-third-mile swim, a 15-mile bike ride, and a 3.1-mile run.

The long course is nearly a mile swim, 24.6-mile bike ride, and 6.2-mile run.

The triathlon has been in Big Lake since 2010.

Big Lake Police say Lakeside park will be closed Saturday morning. They will have workers out doing traffic control but you are asked please slow down in the areas. The race should be completed around noon on Saturday.