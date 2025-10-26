ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is your chance to get all inked up this weekend in St. Cloud. The 5th Annual Granite City Ink Fest has been taking place at the River's Edge Convention Center over the last three days. The show has over 120 tattoo artists from around the country, piercings, displays, art, and entertainment. The festival is put on by Tattoo You Midwest Conventions.

Promoter David Nelson says the artists are always excited to come to show off their talent and build on their friendships:

"It's a chance for them to sit alongside of friends of theirs over the years, a lot of them are doing guest spots at each other's shop, so it's a chance to learn from the best, and yeah, I would say they're excited because they book in advance."

He says around a thousand people will come to Ink Fest over the three-day run. People can come in and see all the designs and get tattoos right on site.

Nelson says they also have the King Ink contest for the artists:

"The artists would come forward and draw two designs out of a hat, and they would have to morph them, or put the two design ideas, into the same tattoo with a six-by-six pattern."

Nelson says winning the King Ink contest is prestigious for both the artist and the convention. Granite City Ink Fest wraps up on Sunday, running from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and costs $10 to attend.

