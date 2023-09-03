Granite City Folk Society Hosting Free Outdoor Kick Off Concert

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can take in a free community concert near downtown St. Cloud this Thursday night.

For the first time ever the Granite City Folk Society is hosting a free outdoor concert to kick off their season. It's going to be in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church on 5th Avenue South.

Spokesman Paul Imholte says the opening act is Emmett Doyle who will start playing at 5:00 p.m. with the main band Good Morning Bedlam taking the stage at 6:00 p.m.

They have beautiful harmonies. I believe they do almost all original music with fiddles, string bass, ukulele, guitars, and trumpets. With just he vibrancy, I personally thought this would be a good program to promote since the First Presbyterian Church is so close to the St. Cloud State University campus.

Imholte says they are hoping to introduce the style of music to a younger audience. Good Morning Bedlam will be doing two 40-minute sets.

The free concert is kicking off the Granite City Folks Society's season. They have regular concerts inside the First Presbyterian Church as well as at Bo Diddley's in St. Cloud. The first show at Bo Diddley's is on September 15th, and the first show at the church is on October 6th. Their concert season runs into May.

They will have food trucks at the outdoor concert on Thursday. If you go, you should bring your own chair.

During the concert, a free-will donation will be accepted for the Terebinth Refuge.

