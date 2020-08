Grandmother Found Fatally Shot in Backyard of St. Paul Home

ST. PAUL (AP) -- St. Paul police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 61-year-old woman found in the backyard of an east side home.

Officers were called to a residence shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday by the victim's daughter who said her mother had been shot in the head.

First responders found the victim unresponsive in the backyard. She could not be revived.

Police are looking for a suspect.

The death is the second homicide this week in St. Paul and the 21st of the year.