Grace A. Jordahl, 66, St. Joseph

August 11, 1953 – September 17, 2019

Grace Ann Jordahl, age 66, St. Joseph, MN, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, St. Stephen, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the St. Stephen Parish Hall, St. Stephen, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Parish prayers will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday. Interment will be in the St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery, St. Stephen, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Grace was born August 11, 1953 in St. Cloud, MN to Leonard and Helen (Mallak) Sobania. She married Allan Jordahl on March 22, 1973 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, St. Stephen, MN. Grace was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the St. Cloud Hospital until 1980. She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, the Handicapped Club and MS Society.

Survivors include her husband, Allan Jordahl of St. Joseph, MN; sons, Craig Jordahl of St. Joseph, MN; and John (Susan) Jordahl of Sartell, MN; brother, Wilfred (Dianne) Sobania of Clear Lake, MN; sister, Leonora Sobania of St. Joseph, MN; and granddaughter, Gracelynn Jordahl.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Norma Sowada, and nephew, Matthew Sowada.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the great caregivers who worked with Grace over the years.