Government Confirms: You’re Paying More

UNDATED (WJON News) - The Federal Government has confirmed what many already know – prices for almost everything continue to climb.

The September Consumer Price Index has been released, showing prices up 8.2 % over September of last year.

Food Prices: (Change from last month)

  • Fruit and Vegetables: +1.6%
  • Cereals and Bakery Products: +.9%
  • Meat, Poultry, Fish, and Eggs: +.4%
  • Nonalcoholic Beverages: +.6%
  • Dairy Products: +.3%

Energy Prices:

  • Gasoline: -4.9%
  • Natural Gas: +2.9%
  • Electricity: +.4%

Other Prices:

  • Rent: +.8%
  • Medical Care: +.8%
  • New Vehicles: +.7%
  • Used Vehicles: -1.1%
  • Apparel: -.3%

The Consumer Price Index for all items minus food and energy rose 6.6% from last year - the highest annual increase since August of 1981.

