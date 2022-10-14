Government Confirms: You’re Paying More

UNDATED (WJON News) - The Federal Government has confirmed what many already know – prices for almost everything continue to climb.

The September Consumer Price Index has been released, showing prices up 8.2 % over September of last year.

Get our free mobile app

Food Prices: (Change from last month)

Fruit and Vegetables: +1.6%

Cereals and Bakery Products: +.9%

Meat, Poultry, Fish, and Eggs: +.4%

Nonalcoholic Beverages: +.6%

Dairy Products: +.3%

Energy Prices:

Gasoline: -4.9%

Natural Gas: +2.9%

Electricity: +.4%

Other Prices:

Rent: +.8%

Medical Care: +.8%

New Vehicles: +.7%

Used Vehicles: -1.1%

Apparel: -.3%

The Consumer Price Index for all items minus food and energy rose 6.6% from last year - the highest annual increase since August of 1981.