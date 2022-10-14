Government Confirms: You’re Paying More
UNDATED (WJON News) - The Federal Government has confirmed what many already know – prices for almost everything continue to climb.
The September Consumer Price Index has been released, showing prices up 8.2 % over September of last year.
Food Prices: (Change from last month)
- Fruit and Vegetables: +1.6%
- Cereals and Bakery Products: +.9%
- Meat, Poultry, Fish, and Eggs: +.4%
- Nonalcoholic Beverages: +.6%
- Dairy Products: +.3%
Energy Prices:
- Gasoline: -4.9%
- Natural Gas: +2.9%
- Electricity: +.4%
Other Prices:
- Rent: +.8%
- Medical Care: +.8%
- New Vehicles: +.7%
- Used Vehicles: -1.1%
- Apparel: -.3%
The Consumer Price Index for all items minus food and energy rose 6.6% from last year - the highest annual increase since August of 1981.