It may sound a little silly, but one of my favorite things to do at a Minnesota hockey game is watch the Zamboni driver clear the ice and smooth it over. There's something so relaxing about it. In fact, I've always thought it would be kind of fun to drive the Zamboni. Everyone is watching you and wondering if you'll miss a spot. It's actually pretty intense. There's a little bit of pressure that comes with the job.

When a Zamboni driver gets it right, there's nothing more satisfying than that. If you've always wanted to be the talent on the ice in between periods of a hockey game or skating competition, Duluth, Minnesota is looking for you.

Get our free mobile app

Duluth's Entertainment Convention Center and ice area hiring a driver and they're having a tough time because of the worker shortage.

According to the Star Tribune, arena maintenance staff will train people to drive the Zamboni if they're interested in the position. The job is a part time position that pays $14 an hour and it comes with bragging rights that you know how to drive an ice resurfacer.

Just imagine how cool your Minnesota resume would be with 'Zamboni driver' listed on it. That would definitely be an 'ice breaker', pun intended.

The official position is called 'Ice Maintenance and Groundskeeper". In addition to driving the Zamboni, there will also be various other tasks you'll need to complete which include locker cleanup and more. You'll work anywhere from 20 to 30 hours per week.

And, it's about to be hockey season again in Minnesota, so they're hoping to fill this unique position fast.

The job comes with some eligibility requirements. You must be at least 18 years old to apply as well as complete a background check, submit references, and pass a drug test.

If you're interested, you can apply online via the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center website.

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures