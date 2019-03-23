Gophers Stay Alive in WNIT

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team may have missed the NCAA tournament, but they are still alive in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament after a win over the University of Northern Iowa.

Minnesota played a solid opening half. In the first period, they outscored UNI 30-11. The Gophers piled on the points in the second quarter to take a commanding 52-28 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Panthers tried to rally. They outscored Minnesota 21-18 in the third quarter to cut the Gophers’ lead to 70-49.

Minnesota was outscored by Northern Iowa again in the fourth but held on to win the game 91-75.

Destiny Pitts led the Gophers with 29 points. Kenisha Bell scored 22, Taiye Bello tallied 17, and Mercedes Staples added 14.

The Gophers improve to 21-10. They advance to round two and will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats. Tip-off is Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

