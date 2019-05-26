Gophers Shutout LSU, Punch Ticket to World Series

The University of Minnesota softball team became the first to ever sweep LSU in Super Regionals with a shutout game on Saturday afternoon.

The scoreboard stayed empty through the first four innings of the game. Both teams played hard, but it was Minnesota that scored first with a home run in the fifth inning.

That hit gave the Gophers some momentum and they scored two more in the seventh while holding the Tigers scoreless. That late-game fight earned Minnesota the win, 3-0.

Allie Arneson hit the home run that gave the Gophers their first score of the game. Katelyn Kemetmueller and Emma Burns added the other two runs. Amber Fiser threw 4 strikeouts in seven innings and only allowed three hits.

The Gophers’ overall record improves to 46-12. They have been seeded seventh in the NCAA Women’s College World Series. This marks the program’s first trip to the world series. They currently await results of Sunday’s game between Tennessee and Florida.