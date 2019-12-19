Gopher Volleyball Plays in Final Four Thursday Night

PITTSBURGH -- The University of Minnesota women's volleyball team is playing in the National Semifinals. Their final four match-up with Stanford is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. central time Thursday in Pittsburgh.

The match will be broadcast live on ESPN.

The Gophers are competing in their third National Semifinal in five years, and the sixth in program history.

Standford goes into the semifinals with a 28-4 overall record. The Gophers earned their first-ever win over the Stanford program earlier this year when Minnesota won 3-1. Overall, the Gophers are just 1 and 9 all-time against the Cardinal.

The other Final Four match-up has Baylor facing Wisconsin. They play at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.