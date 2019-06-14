Gopher Basketball Adds 6’3 Point Guard

The Gopher men's basketball team has added a 6'3 3-star point guard to the 2019 recruiting class. Bryan Greenlee from The Rock School in Gainsville, Florida has joined Richard Pitino's class.

Greenlee chose Minnesota over Arkansas State, Boston University and Florida Atlantic. He is ranked as a 3-star recruit according to rivals.com. Greenlee will backup expected starting point guard Marcus Carr in 2019-2020.

The Gophers still have one remaining scholarship after learning that Amir Coffey will not return for his senior year electing to go pro instead.