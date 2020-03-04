Souhan; Wild Are Playing Like a Playoff Team [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild posted a 3-1 win over Nashville Tuesday night and are now just 1 point back of Winnipeg and Vancouver for the wildcard spots in the Western Conference. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild are playing like a playoff team.

The Gopher women's and men's basketball teams play today. The Women's team plays in the Big Ten tournament against Penn State starting at 3:15 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City at 2:45. The Gopher men's team plays at Indiana at 6 p.m, pregame on AM 1390 at 5:30. Jim says the Gopher women's basketball team has an impressive recruiting class coming in.

The Twins got a good pitching performance from Randy Dobnak in Florida Tuesday. Jim says the Twins may have 9 good options for starting pitchers this season.