Souhan; Gopher Basketball Just Got Better [PODCAST]

The Gopher basketball team got some good news Monday when the NCAA granted immediate eligibility to transfer Both Gach from Utah. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says Gach will likely start right away and give the Gopher more depth than they've had in recent years. Souhan projects Marcus Carr, Gabe Kalscheur, Both Gach, Brandon Johnson and Liam Robbins as this year's starting lineup.

The Vikings are riding a 2-game winning streak after a home win over Detroit Sunday. Jim expects the NFL to approve an 8th team into the playoffs in both conferences. He says that increases the chances of the Vikings making the playoffs. He says The Bears may be the biggest obstacle for the Vikings. It appears only 1 team from the NFC East will make the playoffs, the South will likely get 2 teams and the West look likely to get 3. That leaves two teams for the North. The Packers and either the Vikings or the Bears. Jim says the formula for a Vikings win is lots of Dalvin Cook, Kirk Cousins manages the game and the defense performs as well as it has the last 2 weeks.

Gopher receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to be a top 10 pick in next year's NFL draft. Jim says Bateman has the explosiveness and size necessary to become a top end NFL receiver. He says it's possible Bateman becomes a mid 1st round pick but that isn't a slight on his talent.