Souhan; Gopher Basketball Could Be Real Good [PODCAST]

The Gopher basketball team received a commitment from Austin, Minnesota native Both Gach. Gach chose Minnesota over Creighton, Iowa State, Auburn and Maryland. The 6'6 forward/guard played his first 2 college seasons at Utah before deciding to transfer. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says if Gach and transfer center Liam Robbins are granted a waiver by the NCAA to play next season the Gophers could be a top tier team in the Big Ten.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is now saying that the baseball season is not 100% going to happen. Jim Souhan is disgusted with baseball and doesn't think much of Manfred as a leader. He thinks baseball is missing a great opportunity to be apart of the nation's healing process from Covid-19 but they are arguing over Millions and Billions of dollars.

The WNBA announced plans to play a 22-game regular season. Jim says this shows how cohesive the WNBA is compared to Major League Baseball. The WNBA plans to play their players 100% of their salaries despite playing less games without fans starting at the end of July.

The 3M Championship in Blaine in July will go on as scheduled but the PGA announced Monday that the event will take place without spectators. The PGA resumed play over the weekend in Fort Worth, Texas without spectators at the Charles Schwab Challenge.