SAUK RAPIDS -- If you bought a lottery ticket at a Sauk Rapids gas station you may want to check the numbers.

A Gopher 5 ticket worth $110,000 was sold at the Speedway at 502 North Benton Drive.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Friday to win the jackpot. The numbers are 4-12-18-30-35.

The business will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

In Minnesota, players have one year from the drawing to claim the prize.