ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud has presented its annual Good Samaritan Awards.

This year's honorees are Jane Marrin and Janelle Kendall.

Get our free mobile app

Jane Marrin

The organization says Marrin has had a longstanding relationship with them, which began shortly after she and her late husband, James, adopted their first two children through the organization's Adoption Services. Marrin's professional background in counseling also led her to helping out in a part-time capacity. Over the years, she has served in key roles, including Director of Concerns and a member of the Board of Directors. She's a regular attendee at signature events like Mardi Gras and Good Samaritan.

Janelle Kendall

Janelle Kendall has been a supporter of Catholic Charities for over 32 years. She and her husband, John, have sponsored the Mardi Gras event since 2003. During the 2021 and 2022 virtual events, Kendall served as the Master of Ceremonies, led fundraising efforts, and provided the musical talent. In 2022 and 2023, her band The Perfect Storm hosted benefit concerts for Catholic Charities with Janelle personally covering all performance costs. As Stearns County Attorney, Kendell leads monthly Domestic Violence Partnership meetings.

Award recipients are recognized for following the example of the biblical Good Samaritan by helping who are less fortunate without the expectation of anything in return.