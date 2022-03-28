Golden Gophers Versus Mavericks in Frozen Four

UNDATED -- The Golden Gopher men's hockey team beat Western Michigan 3-0 in Sunday's national quarterfinal game in Massachusetts to earn a trip to the N-C-A-A Frozen Four.

The victory came on head coach Bob Motzko's birthday:

This was a really strong weekend for our team. We played as tight and together for two games as you need to do and you want to do to. Couldn't be more proud of our group.

The Gophers will play Minnesota State-Mankato in the national semifinals on Thursday, April 7th in Boston.

Get our free mobile app

The Mavericks advanced with a 1-0 win over Notre Dame on Saturday in Albany, New York.

M-S-U head coach Mike Hastings:

We're happy to be going to Boston. It was a goal of this group's from day one. We're excited to be moving on to Boston.

The winner of the Gopher-Mavericks game will play in the national championship game on Saturday, April 9th.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.