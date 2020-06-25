GNC Holdings Closing 5 Minnesota Stores

UNDATED -- GNC is closing five of its stores in Minnesota. The retailer says the stores in Willmar, St. Paul, Edina, Burnsville, and Andover are part of an initial closing of 248 stores nationwide.

The health and wellness company GNC Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It is looking to close at least 800 to 1,200 stores.

They have about 7,300 stores in all including two in St. Cloud with one in the Division Place Fashion Center and the other at Crossroads Center.