Jazz Bands, Comedy Kicking Off Gnarly Bard Theater Entertainment

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Downtown St. Cloud's newest theater has announced some entertainment to kick off the venue.

Gnarly Bard Theater on West St. Germain Street has a pair of big jazz shows.

Leslie Vincent and her band are performing their Carole King and Amy Winehouse show on April 13th. They are described as a full band of top-notch jazz players.

Then, on April 27th, the band called Northing - which is a Chamber Jazz Ensemble from the Twin Cities will perform. The band includes St. Cloud native Pete James Johnson on drums, and St. John's/St. Ben's graduates Nick and Mara Syman.

Gnarly Bard Theater is also hosting "Germane Comedy Night Live on West St. Germain" on April 12th. Monticello native and nationally touring comedian Conor Hangsleben is the headliner with other local comedians.

Tickets to all three of the Gnarly Bard events are on The Value Connection.

One other event scheduled so far is their inaugural Cribbage Tournament on Saturday, May 4th.

Gnarly Bard has had its liquor license approved by the city council, so they will be serving beer and wine along with sodas and snacks at all events.

The Gnarly Bard Theater Company says they will be announcing their full lineup of four shows for next year later this month.

