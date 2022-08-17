Gloria R. Jellum, 86, St. Cloud

May 11, 1936 - August 11, 2022

Gloria Jellum, 86, of St. Cloud MN, peacefully passed away on August 11th surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 11th, 1936 to Sam & Edna Mellema (VanDenEnide). Gloria was married to Orland James Jellum on June 16th, 1956 in Brooten MN. While together they had 5 wonderful children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Gloria is survived by her daughters, Judy, Vicki, Lori and Barbara. Celebration of Life gathering to be held at Bethlehem Lutheran 4310 Co Rd 137, St Cloud, MN 56301 at 11:30am on Friday, August 26th, luncheon to follow.

In lieu of gifts, please donate to a charity of your choice in memory of Gloria Jellum.

Thank you to St. Croix Hospice of Sartell for doing such an amazing job and being with us through it all.